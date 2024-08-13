Lynam said of Lineker's salary: "I don’t suppose you can justify it in terms of what a nurse or fireman does, but it’s the market – that’s what the BBC feel they have to pay to get his services.

"You can’t say that anybody saying a few words into a television screen is worth more than someone who saves lives, but money dictates.

"He’s a very lucky chap. He’s had two great careers, and the second one is helped along by the fact he had the first one."

More like this

Gary Lineker on Match of the Day. BBC/Pete Dadds

Lynam also gave his own thoughts on Lineker as a presenter, saying: "He wasn’t comfortable (as a pundit) at the beginning. Of course, he’s been highly critical of the England team in the Euros, but when he first came on he wouldn’t criticise anybody.

Read more:

"When I left, he immediately got the job and he grew into it very rapidly. I know he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but for my money I think he does a first-class job."

Lynam presented Match of the Day between 1988 and 1999, with Lineker having been with the show ever since then.

Within the interview, Lynam was also asked for his thoughts on the discussion surrounding female pundits commentating on men's football.

"I’ve got no gripe with female presenters," he said, "but when you’re a pundit and you’re offering opinions about the game, you have to have played it at the level you are talking about – ie, the men’s game... in my view."

Radio Times Premier League cover.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.