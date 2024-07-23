BBC pay list 2024: Full list of salaries as Gary Lineker is top again
The corporation has just published its annual list.
The BBC has published its annual report of its highest-paid stars and their salaries, with Gary Lineker once again topping the list.
It is the seventh year in a row that the Match of the Day host and former England international has ranked as the corporation's highest-paid on-air talent, with his salary remaining in the same bracket as last year – between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999.
Zoe Ball is once again the second-highest earner, although her pay has slightly decreased compared to last year's figures, while Huw Edwards is still third on the list despite having been off air since July last year, his salary having risen by £40,000.
The top five is rounded out by Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Northern Irish presenter Stephen Nolan, while other figures appearing in the top 10 include Question Time host Fiona Bruce, Desert Island Discs and BBC 6 Music presenter Lauren Laverne and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer.
It should be noted that, as always, this list does not include every presenter and actor who can be seen on the BBC.
More like this
This is due to BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial arm, not having a requirement to publish its own stars' salaries.
BBC Studios produces entertainment series such as The Graham Norton Show, explaining the absence of Norton from the list.
The full list of the BBC's highest-paid stars and their salaries for 2024 is available in full below.
BBC pay 2024 – Full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed
You can see the full list of top earners out of on-air talent, and their salaries within a range, below.
- Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999
- Zoe Ball - £950,000-£954,999
- Huw Edwards - £475,000-£479,999
- Greg James - £415,000- £419,999
- Stephen Nolan - £405,000-£409,999
- Fiona Bruce - £405,000 - £409,000
- Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999
- Alan Shearer - £380,000-£384,999
- Naga Munchetty - £345,000 - £349,999
- Nick Robinson - £345,000 - £349,000
- Mishal Husain - £340,000 - £344,999
- Sophie Raworth - £325,000 - £329,999
- Laura Kuenssberg - £325,000 - £329,999
- Vernon Kay - £320,000 - £324,999
- Justin Webb - £320,000 – 324,999
- Sara Cox - £315,000 – 319,999
- Scott Mills - £315,000 - £319,999
- Clive Myrie - £310,000 - £314,999
- Amol Rajan - £310,000 - £314,999
- Nicky Campbell - £295,000 - £299,999
- Victoria Derbyshire -£295,000 - £299,999
- Ros Atkins - £290,000 - £294,999
- Evan Davis - £290,000 - £294,999
- Jeremy Vine - £285,000 - £289,999
- Reeta Chakrabarti - £270,000 - £274,999
- Tina Daheley - £270,000 - £274,999
- Faisal Islam - £260,000 - £264,999
- Chris Mason - £260,000 - £264,999
- Mark Chapman - £260,000 - £264,999
- Kirsty Wark - £250,000 - £254,999
- Sarah Montague - £245,000 - £249,999
- Jo Whiley - £245,000 - £249,999
- Jason Mohammad - £245,000 - £249,999
- Simon Jack - £240,000 - £244,999
- Jeremy Bowen - £240,000 - £244,999
- Trevor Nelson - £235,000 - £239,999
- Katya Adler - £230,000 - £234,999
- Ben Thompson - £225,000 - £229,999
- Martha Kearney - £225,000 - £229,999
- Fergal Keane - £225,000 - £229,999
- Jon Kay – £225,000 - £229,999
- Sarah Smith - £225,000 - £229,999
- Alex Scott - £220,000 - £224,999
- Rachel Burden - £220,000 - £224,999
- Rick Edwards – £215,000 - £219,999
- Mark Easton – £205,000 - £209,999
- Lyse Doucet - £205,000 - £209,999
- Steve Wright - £205,000 - £209,999
- Gary Davies - £200,000 - £204,999
- Owain Wyn Evans - £200,000 - £204,999
- Stephen Sackur – £200,000 - £204,999
- Louis Theroux - £200,000 - £204,999
- Orla Guerin – £195,000 - £199,999
- John McEnroe – £195,000 - £199,999
- Sally Nugent - £195,000 - £199,999
- Matthew Amroliwala - £195,000 - £199,999
- Christian Fraser - £195,000 - £199,999
- Jonny Dymond - £195,000 - £199,999
- Chris Sutton – £190,000 - £194,999
- Jonathan Agnew - £190,000 - £194,999
- John Simpson - £190,000 - £194,999
- Lucy Hockings – £190,000 - £194,999
- Charlie Stayt - £190,000 - £194,999
- Ben Brown – £185,000 - £189,999
- Maryam Moshiri – £185,000 - £189,999
- Craig Charles - £185,000 - £189,999
- Jane Hill – £178,000 - £184,999
Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.