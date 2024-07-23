Zoe Ball is once again the second-highest earner, although her pay has slightly decreased compared to last year's figures, while Huw Edwards is still third on the list despite having been off air since July last year, his salary having risen by £40,000.

The top five is rounded out by Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Northern Irish presenter Stephen Nolan, while other figures appearing in the top 10 include Question Time host Fiona Bruce, Desert Island Discs and BBC 6 Music presenter Lauren Laverne and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer.

It should be noted that, as always, this list does not include every presenter and actor who can be seen on the BBC.

This is due to BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial arm, not having a requirement to publish its own stars' salaries.

BBC Studios produces entertainment series such as The Graham Norton Show, explaining the absence of Norton from the list.

The full list of the BBC's highest-paid stars and their salaries for 2024 is available in full below.

BBC pay 2024 – Full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed

You can see the full list of top earners out of on-air talent, and their salaries within a range, below.

Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999

Zoe Ball - £950,000-£954,999

Huw Edwards - £475,000-£479,999

Greg James - £415,000- £419,999

Stephen Nolan - £405,000-£409,999

Fiona Bruce - £405,000 - £409,000

Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999

Alan Shearer - £380,000-£384,999

Naga Munchetty - £345,000 - £349,999

Nick Robinson - £345,000 - £349,000

Mishal Husain - £340,000 - £344,999

Sophie Raworth - £325,000 - £329,999

Laura Kuenssberg - £325,000 - £329,999

Vernon Kay - £320,000 - £324,999

Justin Webb - £320,000 – 324,999

Sara Cox - £315,000 – 319,999

Scott Mills - £315,000 - £319,999

Clive Myrie - £310,000 - £314,999

Amol Rajan - £310,000 - £314,999

Nicky Campbell - £295,000 - £299,999

Victoria Derbyshire -£295,000 - £299,999

Ros Atkins - £290,000 - £294,999

Evan Davis - £290,000 - £294,999

Jeremy Vine - £285,000 - £289,999

Reeta Chakrabarti - £270,000 - £274,999

Tina Daheley - £270,000 - £274,999

Faisal Islam - £260,000 - £264,999

Chris Mason - £260,000 - £264,999

Mark Chapman - £260,000 - £264,999

Kirsty Wark - £250,000 - £254,999

Sarah Montague - £245,000 - £249,999

Jo Whiley - £245,000 - £249,999

Jason Mohammad - £245,000 - £249,999

Simon Jack - £240,000 - £244,999

Jeremy Bowen - £240,000 - £244,999

Trevor Nelson - £235,000 - £239,999

Katya Adler - £230,000 - £234,999

Ben Thompson - £225,000 - £229,999

Martha Kearney - £225,000 - £229,999

Fergal Keane - £225,000 - £229,999

Jon Kay – £225,000 - £229,999

Sarah Smith - £225,000 - £229,999

Alex Scott - £220,000 - £224,999

Rachel Burden - £220,000 - £224,999

Rick Edwards – £215,000 - £219,999

Mark Easton – £205,000 - £209,999

Lyse Doucet - £205,000 - £209,999

Steve Wright - £205,000 - £209,999

Gary Davies - £200,000 - £204,999

Owain Wyn Evans - £200,000 - £204,999

Stephen Sackur – £200,000 - £204,999

Louis Theroux - £200,000 - £204,999

Orla Guerin – £195,000 - £199,999

John McEnroe – £195,000 - £199,999

Sally Nugent - £195,000 - £199,999

Matthew Amroliwala - £195,000 - £199,999

Christian Fraser - £195,000 - £199,999

Jonny Dymond - £195,000 - £199,999

Chris Sutton – £190,000 - £194,999

Jonathan Agnew - £190,000 - £194,999

John Simpson - £190,000 - £194,999

Lucy Hockings – £190,000 - £194,999

Charlie Stayt - £190,000 - £194,999

Ben Brown – £185,000 - £189,999

Maryam Moshiri – £185,000 - £189,999

Craig Charles - £185,000 - £189,999

Jane Hill – £178,000 - £184,999

