However, he has signed a new deal to continue to spearhead live BBC match coverage up to the end of the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Naturally, speculation over his replacement has shifted up through the gears, especially considering there doesn't appear to be a clear frontrunner for the job.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the top contenders to replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day from next season.

Who will replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day?

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman. Getty Images

One of the most obvious contenders for the job appears to be Match of the Day 2 host Mark Chapman.

The popular TV and radio presenter boasts significant experience across BBC platforms, from MOTD2 to Sports Report on BBC 5 Live and The Monday Night Club.

Chapman also presents regular coverage of Carabao Cup matches on Sky, and his name will inevitably swirl around the conversation until an announcement is made.

Alex Scott

Alex Scott. Getty Images

Scott has presented Football Focus since Dan Walker stepped down from the role in 2021.

She has featured as a respected football pundit across numerous channels, including BBC live matches and Sky Sports Super Sunday.

The former Lioness has pedigree hosting on the big stage, with guest presenting duties on The One Show and a main presenter role at the Olympic Games.

Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan. Getty Images

Logan is a stalwart of BBC Sport coverage since she joined the corporation in 2007.

She hosted Saturday afternoon round-up show Final Score for several years, while she has also fronted a number of major events, from the Olympic Games to World Athletics Championships to the Six Nations and more.

The 51-year-old is one of the most respected sports broadcasters in the nation, and has first-hand experience hosting Match of the Day sporadically to cover occasional Lineker absences.

Kelly Cates

Kelly Cates. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Cates is an outside bet, but her name has been cropping up in reports given her current role working for BBC Radio 5 Live.

As with Logan, she boasts a wealth of experience hosting some of the biggest sporting occasions, with regular presenting duties on Sky Sports.

She would represent a fresh face in the hot-seat given the relative familiarity of the other likely candidates, but would the BBC hand her the reins to the iconic show on a permanent basis?

Micah Richards

Micah Richards. Getty Images

Could it really happen? Big Meeks, Match of the Day host. Almost certainly not, due to his lack of outright hosting experience, but Richards does have the Lineker seal of approval.

On the Rest Is Football podcast in October 2024, Lineker said: "As you know, like Trent [Alexander-Arnold], like Virgil [van Dijk], like Mo [Salah], I’m coming to the end of my contract in the summer.

"It’s natural at some point that you have to have conversations, and they’ve just started, so I don’t know why it all spiralled out of control."

Richards replied: "What's more concerning, I'm 4/1 to replace you!" to which Shearer bluntly responded: "That is a f**king massive concern by the way." Cue a typical onslaught of laughter.

Lineker then stated: "I'd love to see you take over, Micah. I think you'd be brilliant in the chair."

