Lineker said of his departure: "I think the thing to say is it's basically news of an extra year contract. I always thought my next thing would be the end, I've been thinking about it for a long time.

"I've done Match of the Day for 25 years and it's been an absolute joy and a privilege to present such an iconic show for the BBC, but all things have to come to an end.

"I'll miss you (Shearer and Richards) but I'll still see you on the podcast regularly, that's for sure. But yeah, it felt like the right time. It came at point, really, where the BBC and Match of the Day got the rights for another three years. The cycle starts from next season, so it felt like if I just do one more year would have been a bit weird.

"So I think to get a different presenter in place would be probably wise, not just for me, but certainly for the BBC as well. But I really wanted to finish on a major tournament, I'm doing the FA cup as well, so you've not quite got rid of me just yet."

Now, the search is on for who will replace Lineker, with names such as Mark Chapman and Alex Scott being circulated.

Lineker has been a staple of the BBC's football coverage for a long time, and has topped the broadcaster's list of its highest paid on-air talent for seven consecutive year, being paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 for the 2023/24 period.

Lineker's predecessor on Match of the Day, Des Lynam, weighed in earlier this year on the presenter's salary, telling Radio Times magazin: "I don’t suppose you can justify it in terms of what a nurse or fireman does, but it’s the market – that’s what the BBC feel they have to pay to get his services.

"You can’t say that anybody saying a few words into a television screen is worth more than someone who saves lives, but money dictates. He’s a very lucky chap.

"He’s had two great careers, and the second one is helped along by the fact he had the first one."

