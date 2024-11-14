Dalgliesh confirms season 3 air date for two-part launch on Channel 5
Bertie Carvel is back to solve some more tricky cases.
Dalgliesh has confirmed that it will return to Channel 5 with a two-parter at the beginning of next month.
The two episodes will air at 9pm on Thursday 5th December and Friday 6th December respectively, with the remaining episodes expected to follow a similar pattern in subsequent weeks as Bertie Carvel returns to solve more cases as the titular detective.
As with the previous two runs, the new season will consist of six episodes in total, with each double-header tackling a different novel in PD James's series of novels.
The three books being adapted this time around are Death in Holy Orders, Cover Her Face and Devices and Desires, each of which will put Dalgliesh into some very tricky situations.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
In the first, he travels to a remote seminary overlooking a windswept lake, where a body has been found gruesomely murdered, while the second will see him look into a murder in the Essex home of a staggeringly wealthy family with connections to the British government.
Meanwhile, Devices and Desires finds him sent on an urgent mission to investigate a terrorist plot against a nuclear power station on the Kent coast – where he is soon drawn into a complex and highly-charged hunt for a serial killer.
Read more:
- The Night Agent confirms season 2 release date on Netflix
- Ncuti Gatwa teases 'dark, scary and fun' new movie with Olivia Colman
As well as Carvel, returning faces include Carlyss Peer as his colleague, Kate Miskin, and Alistair Brammer as DS Daniel Tarrant.
Meanwhile, as ever, an impressive guest cast has been assembled for the run – with those appearing this time around including Adam James (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Richard Lintern (Silent Witness), Ellora Torchia (The Gold) and many more.
The popular crime series finished its previous season in May 2023, meaning fans have had to wait more than 18 months between instalments. Let's hope it's worth the wait!
Dalgliesh returns to Channel 5 on Thursday 5th December at 9pm.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.