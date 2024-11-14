As with the previous two runs, the new season will consist of six episodes in total, with each double-header tackling a different novel in PD James's series of novels.

The three books being adapted this time around are Death in Holy Orders, Cover Her Face and Devices and Desires, each of which will put Dalgliesh into some very tricky situations.

In the first, he travels to a remote seminary overlooking a windswept lake, where a body has been found gruesomely murdered, while the second will see him look into a murder in the Essex home of a staggeringly wealthy family with connections to the British government.

Meanwhile, Devices and Desires finds him sent on an urgent mission to investigate a terrorist plot against a nuclear power station on the Kent coast – where he is soon drawn into a complex and highly-charged hunt for a serial killer.

As well as Carvel, returning faces include Carlyss Peer as his colleague, Kate Miskin, and Alistair Brammer as DS Daniel Tarrant.

Meanwhile, as ever, an impressive guest cast has been assembled for the run – with those appearing this time around including Adam James (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Richard Lintern (Silent Witness), Ellora Torchia (The Gold) and many more.

The popular crime series finished its previous season in May 2023, meaning fans have had to wait more than 18 months between instalments. Let's hope it's worth the wait!

Dalgliesh returns to Channel 5 on Thursday 5th December at 9pm.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.