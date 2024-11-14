It tells the story of a seemingly picture perfect marriage that begins to go drastically wrong, and Gatwa is just one of many big names in a starry ensemble cast that includes Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as the two leads.

And that's not all: there are also key supporting roles for the likes of Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg, Sunita Mani and Jamie Demetriou among others. It's therefore no surprise that Gatwa seems to have greatly enjoyed working on the project.

"It’s outrageous, but beautifully transitioned into 2024," he told Vanity Fair for the magazine's Hollywood Issue. "It is dark and it’s scary and it’s fun."

Gatwa particularly appreciated working with Colman, going on to say: "She’s exactly how you’d imagine her to be, like the best friend that we all want to have. It’s effortless how she leads the set and how she goes from being herself to being in character – everything is effortless.

"There was one afternoon that she ordered scones and jam and crumpets and cream and taught me and Sunita Mani how to have scones and tea properly, like the queen. It was a glorious afternoon."

Gatwa also teased that the chemistry between Colman and Cumberbatch is "just off the charts" and heaped praise on the former Sherlock star, calling him "a handsome and charming, lovely, lovely, lovely, lovely man".

There is no confirmed release date yet for The Roses, but we'll update when we hear any more.

In the meantime, you can see Gatwa at the National Theatre in The Importance of Being Earnest from 20th November 2024 to 25th January 2025, while Colman's latest role in Paddington in Peru is in cinemas right now.

