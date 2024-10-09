"He is gorgeousness personified," Clarke said when asked by host Alex Jones what it was like to work with Gatwa.

"He's just a beautiful man, he's very generous, he's very funny, he's beautiful inside, he's beautiful outside," she added, much to fellow guest Miranda Hart's amusement.

Gatwa will play Algy, while Clarke plays Lady Bracknell. They are joined by the likes of Fleabag star Hugh Skinner as Jack, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs) as Gwendolen Fairfax, and Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) as Cecily Cardew.

The Importance of Being Earnest will open at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton stage in London on 20th November 2024, and will run until 25th January 2025. There are still some tickets left.

For those who can't get themselves to London – or aren't able to nab tickets – the filmed version will play in cinemas around the world from 20th February 2025. You can find your nearest screening.

