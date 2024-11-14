As is Netflix tradition, all the episodes will be dropping at once, with the season set to consist of 10 instalments.

The show stars Gabriel Basso as FBI Agent Peter Sutherland and became a monumental hit in its first run, watched by more users than any other show on the platform in 2023 and becoming the seventh most popular Netflix series ever in the English language.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the first run saw Peter thrown into a vast conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government.

The synopsis for the upcoming run teases that Peter's "efforts to save the President in season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in season 2".

It continues: "But working in the secretive organisation of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply."

Alongside the news of the release date, Netflix also posted a brief teaser on X (formerly Twitter) that teased some of the drama to come.

"It takes a certain kind of person to succeed as a Night Agent," a voice is heard saying in the 30-second clip, alongside various shots of gunfire and some very dramatic running. You can watch it in full below:

In addition to Basso, the cast for the new run includes the returning Luciane Buchanan as young tech entrepreneur Rose Larkin, while The Leftovers star Amanda Warren joins in a major role as Night Action investigative program veteran Catherine Weaver.

Other new faces this time around include Berto Colon, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Navid Negahban, and Rob Heaps.

The Night Agent will return to Netflix on Thursday 23rd January 2025 and season 1 is available to stream now – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

