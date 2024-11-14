However, this new show, which stars Aldis Hodge in the title role and Isaiah Mustafa as his best friend and partner John Sampson, actually doesn't adapt any of them.

Instead, the series, which comes from writer Ben Watkins, tells a new story for the characters - and Hodge and Mustafa have explained why this is a positive for fans of the books and newcomers alike.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Hodge said: "What people will learn is that every season, the seasons aren't based on the books, right? They are new mysteries, new characters, new villains, with obviously your staple characters - your Cross, your Sampson, you know what I mean?

"The benefit is that we get to create a world that stands as an asset to the Cross universe as it is. So people get the books, and then when they come to the series, they get an extension of the world that they love and know.

"And we get to create these magnanimous characters that really are truly inspired, they're creative, there's depth to them, a lot of mystery going on."

Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson and Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Hodge continued: "But we get the freedom to play and create how we do as artists, always celebrating the fabric and the foundation of the books. And we get to give the audience kind of like, again, the final full experience that they want to get out of the world of Cross that they love so much."

Read more:

Mustafa then added: "I think they complement each other, whereas the books can kind of introduce you to the characters and the world, but our show will fill in any gap, and create new things that you never even thought.

"Like, 'I had no idea Sampson was like that, no idea that Alex was like that.' Like, it would create this world that is fully fleshed out and breathed into."

The show's first season follows Cross as he faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city.

The synopsis says: "As Alex and his partner, John Sampson, track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross's past appears, aiming to destroy what he's done to keep his grieving family, career and life together."

Cross will stream on Prime Video from Thursday 14th November 2024. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.