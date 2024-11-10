He will also soon be appearing in the upcoming adaptation of Missing You, having previously seemed to suggest he wouldn't be taking on any further collaborations with the author - and now, he has explained why.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2024, Armitage said of returning for Missing You: "I think they call it a poker. When you score four goals in football, isn't it? It's a poker or a haul. Hat-trick's three, four is either a haul or a poker.

"What keeps me coming back is I'm always very flattered and honoured when I'm asked back."

Richard Armitage as Stagger in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

He continued: "And then you read that first episode and you're just saying, 'I can't not do this.' They're sort of irresistible to be on the inside.

"But also knowing that Netflix has created such a loyal fan base for Harlan Coben, he's almost his own cinematic universe."

Read more:

Speaking at the Screen Test Awards, Armitage also teased a little of what fans can expect from his new character in Missing You, while ensuring to not reveal too much.

He said: "I play somebody that is holding onto a very potent secret that, if it was revealed, would devastate a lot of lives. So it's quite an interesting burden to carry."

Missing You follows Rosalind Eleazar's Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh, played by Ashley Walters, disappeared 11 years ago.

In the present day, when swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again.

His reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.