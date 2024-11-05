This year's winners were announced in a special ceremony on Tuesday evening (5th November) at the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) in London, hosted by author and journalist Mariella Frostrup.

Big winners on the night included Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which picked up both the Empathy Award for Drama and the Watercooler Award, while The Great Post Office Trial podcast also picked up the Trust Award for Audio.

The cast of Ghosts. BBC/Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi

Other winners included Ghosts, taking home the Happy TV Award, Clarkson's Farm, picking up The Reith Award, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, which won the Stress Buster Award, The Bear, which won Best Box Set, and The Piano, which picked up the Art of Reflection Award.

Special recognition awards were also accepted by Sir Michael Palin and GP and health columnist Dr Clare Bailey, on behalf of Michael Mosley.

The award winners were decided by an expert judging panel made up of academics, psychologists, TV critics and Radio Times editors.

You can find a full list of nominees and winners below:

Happy TV Award

Changing Ends (ITV1/ITVX)

Ghosts (BBC One/iPlayer) [WINNER]

Inside No. 9 (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Only Murders in the Building (Disney Plus)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One/iPlayer)

Empathy Award for Drama

Chris Carson (Martin Freeman) – The Responder (BBC One/iPlayer)

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) – Bridgerton (Netflix)

Jo Hamilton (Monica Dolan) – Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1/ITVX) [WINNER]

Dr Abbey Henderson (Joanne Froggatt) – Breathtaking (ITV1/ITVX)

Lali Sokolov (Harvey Keitel/Jonah Hauer-King) – The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Sky Atlantic/NOW)

Watercooler Award

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1/ITVX) [WINNER]

Beckham (Netflix)

Doctor Who (BBC One/iPlayer)

The Traitors (BBC One/iPlayer)

The Reith Award

The Assembly (BBC One/iPlayer)

Clarkson's Farm (Prime Video) [WINNER]

D-Day 80: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Michael Palin in Nigeria (Channel 5/My5)

Planet Earth III (BBC One/iPlayer)

Stress Buster Award

Death in Paradise (BBC One/iPlayer)

The Great British Sewing Bee (BBC One/iPlayer)

The Marlow Murder Club (U&Drama/U)

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two/iPlayer) [WINNER]

Race Across the World (BBC One/iPlayer)

Trust Award for Audio

The Great Post Office Trial (BBC Radio 4/Sounds) [WINNER]

Just One Thing with Michael Mosley (BBC Radio 4/Sounds)

More or Less (BBC Radio 4/Sounds)

The Rest Is History (Goalhanger Podcasts)

Why Do You Hate Me? with Marianna Spring (BBC Sounds)

Best Box Set

The Bear (Disney Plus) [WINNER]

Blue Lights (BBC One/iPlayer)

A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount Plus)

The Long Shadow (ITV1/ITVX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Art of Reflection

First Night of the Proms (BBC Two/iPlayer)

French and Saunders: Imagine (BBC One/iPlayer)

A Life in Pictures (BBC Two/iPlayer)

The Piano (Channel 4) [WINNER]

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts/NOW)

Judges' Special Award

Michael Palin in Nigeria (Channel 5/My5) [WINNER]

The Viewers' and Listeners' Friend Award

Michael Mosley [WINNER]

