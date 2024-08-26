In an interview with Deadline earlier this year, the show's producer Andy Wilman poured water on the prospects of this, saying he has "no feelings on whether there's a five or not", and added that "Jeremy's the same".

"He's like: when we've got nothing left to say, let's walk away."

In spite of this, Clarkson has now got fans excited, having posted a picture of Wilman with his dogs on Instagram, alongside a caption saying: "The dogs pleading with Andy Wilman to be in season 5."

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm season 3. Prime Video

Of course, this doesn't in any way confirm that the show will be returning, but it does raise hopes that if Prime Video wants another season, Clarkson himself is game.

This news comes as fans get ready to watch Clarkson's final go round on The Grand Tour, as that series, which also stars James May and Richard Hammond, comes to an end.

That final episode will see the trio driving a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre and a Triumph Stag on a road trip around Zimbabwe, and it will release on 13th September.

Wilman recently teased of the episode: "Not much happens, I would say. Anyone who thinks they’re going to get Avengers: Endgame is going to be disappointed because it is deliberately gentle. But their camaraderie is next level."

He added: "They say goodbye better than any presenters could ever say goodbye, because they’re so close. They can take the p**s out of one another and then be emotional as well. It’s quite weepy."

