Why is Bob Mortimer not on Gone Fishing this week?
The popular comedian is absent from this week's episode – with Lee Mack joining Paul Whitehouse instead.
Since launching in 2018, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing has become a huge hit with telly fans – with viewers loving the rapport between the two comedians and national treasures as they set out on their angling adventures.
But in tonight's episode – the penultimate installment of the show's sixth season – Bob Mortimer is absent, with Paul Whitehouse instead joined by Not Going Out and Would I Lie To You star Lee Mack for a trip to Burgh Island on the South Coast of Devon.
If you're wondering why Mortimer is not taking part in this week's episode, you can read on for everything you need to know.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Why is Bob Mortimer not on Gone Fishing this week?
The reason for Mortimer's absence is that he was sick with shingles when filming took place on this episode.
He does make a brief appearance via Facetime at the beginning of the show to inform his fishing partner that he won't be able to make it, explaining that he's invited his pal Lee Mack along in his place.
Read more:
- Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week 2 recap: Best moments from epic show
- Kardashians producer: "People say the show's fake, and it isn't"
The episode sees Whitehouse and Mack embark on a trip to Burgh Island where they are on the hunt for wrasse, and they try a number of different fishing options – standing on rocks to cast a line into the water, wading out from a sandbar at low tide, and fishing by boat.
More like this
Meanwhile for their accommodation this week, the pair are staying in a house where Agatha Christie wrote several of her novels – while they also discover that several other famous faces have previously stayed on the island including Noel Coward and The Beatles.
Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC Two. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.