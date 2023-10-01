If you're wondering why Mortimer is not taking part in this week's episode, you can read on for everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why is Bob Mortimer not on Gone Fishing this week?

Paul Whitehouse and Lee Mack in Gone Fishing

The reason for Mortimer's absence is that he was sick with shingles when filming took place on this episode.

He does make a brief appearance via Facetime at the beginning of the show to inform his fishing partner that he won't be able to make it, explaining that he's invited his pal Lee Mack along in his place.

Read more:

The episode sees Whitehouse and Mack embark on a trip to Burgh Island where they are on the hunt for wrasse, and they try a number of different fishing options – standing on rocks to cast a line into the water, wading out from a sandbar at low tide, and fishing by boat.

More like this

Meanwhile for their accommodation this week, the pair are staying in a house where Agatha Christie wrote several of her novels – while they also discover that several other famous faces have previously stayed on the island including Noel Coward and The Beatles.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC Two. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.