For all the highlights and key moments from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week 2, check out our catch-up video above.

The night was opened by Strictly fave Bobby Brazier, who wowed the judges with his and Dianne Buswell's Charleston to Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx.

Annabel Croft and her dance partner Johannes Radebe followed behind with a Quickstep to Walking on Sunshine by Katrina And The Waves, but one judges wasn't very impressed with fans calling out the judge for giving Annabel an "undeserved" low score.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe on Strictly BBC

Former top spot holder on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, actor Nigel Harman, continued to reign supreme as he scored an impressive 27 points for his and Katya Jones' Viennese Waltz to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez. Unfortunately it was 2 points short of his week 1 performance, however, Craig Revel Horwood wasn't very happy with head judge Shirley Ballas, as he called her "picky" for criticising Nigel's performance.

"You’re being very very picky down there" he said, before repeating the word"picky" several more times.

He added: "Besides all those technical issues which I know you will be able to fix next week quite easily, because you have the ability my darling, you are a fantastic dancer."

Meanwhile, Angela Rippon had the "best frame" of the night, and Layton Williams closed the show in the most spectacular fashion and soared to the top of the leaderboard with four nines - a score that had only been achieved twice before.

Following all performances, the public vote was opened with viewers getting a chance to vote to save their favourite contestants.

The two celebs with the fewest votes will find themselves in the dance off, after which the judges will have to decide who they want to send home.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on Sunday 1st October at 7:15pm.

