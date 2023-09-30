Following the performances, the judges heaped praise on the 22-year-old with Motsi praising the characterisation of the dance.

“I’m slowly falling in love with you, beautiful frame and posture, musicality and storytelling good but needs consistency," she said.

Read more:

"Heel turns, swing, soft knees, nice connection, on a good track," Shirley added.

Sharing the same sentiment, Anton said: "It was bright and lyrical, felt natural, just marvellous."

And it was rave reviews all around as Craig Revel Horwood, who we all know can be a little bit harsher on the contestants, admitted: "I absolutely loved it!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ellie has had a brilliant start to her Strictly journey, finishing in joint second place on the leaderboard in Week 1 for a Jive to Can't Tame Her by Zara Larsson.

This week she surpassed Strictly favourite Bobby Brazier and former top spot holder Nigel Harman.

Of course we'll have to wait for the Strictly Come Dancing vote to open to find out whether she'll be saved from the dreaded dance off, but with her current score she's in a very good position.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday 1st October at 7:15pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.