"My wife and daughter popped in to watch us go through our routine and they really enjoyed it. It was really lovely," he told RadioTimes.com exclusively.

While Nigel's daughter is too young to come to watch in the audience, as you have to be 16-years-old, Nigel's wife Lucy Liemann will be supporting in the crowd most weeks.

Speaking of Nigel Harman's daughter, Katya added: "I will tell you her little face - she was so proud! That's all that matters isn't it at the end of the day."

This weekend, the first celebrity in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up will be sent home.

Asked how he'd feel if that were him, Nigel said: "I'm really enjoying learning routines and I'm really enjoying spending time with Kat. So yeah, I think it'd be really disappointing.

"But you know it's part of what we've signed up for. So unless you get extraordinarily lucky, 11 Out of the 15 of us are going to get sent home. So you kind of know as part of the of the show, I won't be surprised because, unless I get to the final, I'm going to be sent home - so let's just hope it's not soon."

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 BBC/Ray Burmiston

The former EastEnders star might not have to worry too much if he keeps up the good work from week 1.

Following the performance, the Strictly Come Dancing judges praised the 50-year-old, with Anton Du Beke saying: “You stole the night, sir.”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “I tell you what, I wouldn’t want to be in the competition with you around, darling. That was the dance of the night.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

