The first live show aired on Saturday 24th September and introduced viewers to the brand new Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up .

The BBC's Strictly Come Dancing is back for season 20 and this weekend (Saturday 1st October) the voting opens, and you'll get to have your say on who you think deserves to go through to Week 3.

Although it was a tough first performance for the likes of Tony Adams and Kaye Adams, who finished at the bottom of the leaderboard, Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin topped the Strictly leaderboard with 34 points.

All celebs will get a second chance this weekend where their Week 1 and Week 2 scores will be combined, after which the public will get to vote for their favourites.

The two with the lowest scores will have to perform again in a dance-off and the judges will make the final call on who stays and who goes home.

So once you've enjoyed all the performances, get ready to vote for your favourite!

Here's how you can vote on Strictly Come Dancing.

How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing

To vote online, you'll need to head over to the Strictly homepage where you'll be given some instructions on how to place your vote.

First of all, you'll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

When the vote is open, the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click "vote now" to submit your choice.

You are able to vote more than once, although there is an upper limit on how many times you can vote per episode.

Stay updated with the cha cha chat. Get all the latest Strictly news sent to your inbox. Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will the vote open?

Voting opens once every couple has performed and, like every year, that vote is not open for long so make sure you cast yours quickly!

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes, it's free! There is no charge for voting online.

Can you vote by phone?

Yes you can!

If you don't wish to vote online and would rather place your vote via telephone, you can.

The phone numbers will be given out in the show and be made available on the Strictly homepage whilst the vote is open.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing phone voting numbers?

The voting numbers are yet to be revealed for the 2022 season, but we'll update you right here as soon as we know it.

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC's Terms and Conditions for full details.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.