And after some mixed comments from the judges, they ended with a score of 22 for their routine – six marks less than they managed in last week's first live show.

They received six points a piece from Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, but Craig Revel Horwood was significantly more harsh with his score, giving them just four points.

Commenting on Croft's performance, Craig said: "There were a few moments... you looked absolutely terrified twice in that dance you lost the base completely and went back to concentration mode."

He added that she needed to "learn to control your arms and give them a little more artistry" although he also added that she "flew around that floor".

His score of four was greeted with some boos from the audience and shock from Johannes – and it looks like viewers at home agree that they were hard done by.

"Feel like Annabel and Johannes were undermarked," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while another added: "Annabel was fantastic - she deserved a higher score than 4 from Craig. And that dress."

"I thought that was a 7 all day long for Annabel," wrote a dedicated Strictly fan account, while one viewer commented that even though she agreed with some of Craig's criticisms she thought he had "underscored" the performance.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: "4 was a bit harsh, but I thought she looked uncomfortable."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

