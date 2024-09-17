Study the shortlisted shows and you will see the programme that you voted for as having played a powerful part in our lives in 2024.

But which do we judge to be the best in all seven categories? Our jury of academics, psychologists, TV critics and Radio Times editors will unveil the winners at an awards dinner in central London on 5th November.

Happy TV Award

From murder-solving podcasters to lying British comedians, these are the shows that put the biggest smile on your faces.

Changing Ends (ITV1/ITVX)

Ghosts (BBC One/iPlayer)

Inside No. 9 (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Only Murders in the Building (Disney Plus)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One/iPlayer)

Empathy Award for Drama

These are the characters who touched you, inspired you and moved you to walk in another person's shoes.

Chris Carson (Martin Freeman) – The Responder (BBC One/iPlayer)

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) – Bridgerton (Netflix)

Jo Hamilton (Monica Dolan) – Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1/ITVX)

Dr Abbey Henderson (Joanne Froggatt) – Breathtaking (ITV1/ITVX)

Lali Sokolov (Harvey Keitel/Jonah Hauer-King) – The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Sky Atlantic/NOW)

Watercooler Award

At its best, television stops us in our tracks and gets us all talking. These programmes connected us in 2024.

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1/ITVX)

Beckham (Netflix)

Doctor Who (BBC One/iPlayer)

The Traitors (BBC One/iPlayer)

The Reith Award

This award recognises the programmes that best encapsulate the BBC's mission to "inform, educate and entertain", as put forward by the BBC's first director-general in 1922.

The Assembly (BBC One/iPlayer)

Clarkson's Farm (Prime Video)

D-Day 80: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Michael Palin in Nigeria (Channel 5/My5)

Planet Earth III (BBC One/iPlayer)

Stress Buster Award

TV offers us a doorway to dozens of different worlds. These programmes were the best at helping you escape.

Death in Paradise (BBC One/iPlayer)

The Great British Sewing Bee (BBC One/iPlayer)

The Marlow Murder Club (U&Drama/U)

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Race Across the World (BBC One/iPlayer)

Trust Award for Audio

Thanks to podcasts, audio's bond with listeners has never been stronger. These are the shows you count on the most.

The Great Post Office Trial (BBC Radio 4/Sounds)

Just One Thing with Michael Mosley (BBC Radio 4/Sounds)

More or Less (BBC Radio 4/Sounds)

The Rest Is History (Goalhanger Podcasts)

Why Do You Hate Me, with Marianna Spring (BBC Sounds)

Best Box Set

We live in a world blessed by a wealth of compelling drama, which means that bingeing is no longer something to feel guilty about. These programmes had you making time so that you could dive in and watch "just one more" episode.

The Bear (Disney Plus)

Blue Lights (BBC One/iPlayer)

A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount Plus)

The Long Shadow (ITV1/ITVX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Art of Reflection

In our noisy, busy lives, we all need a place of creative contemplation. These are the shows that managed to take you into someone else's world.

First Night of the Proms (BBC Two/iPlayer)

French and Saunders: Imagine (BBC One/iPlayer)

A Life in Pictures (BBC Two/iPlayer)

The Piano (Channel 4)

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts/NOW)

