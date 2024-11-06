Richard Armitage says Missing You character has 'devastating secret'
Ellis Stagger is a man with a secret to keep.
Richard Armitage is back in a new Harlan Coben series and rather than playing a dutiful husband with a secret, this time he's a police sergeant – who also has a secret.
Missing You, which will stream on Netflix on 1st January, follows Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) whose world is turned upside down when her seemingly missing fiancé Josh Buchanan (Ashley Walter) reappears in her life.
This shocking discovery forces her to "dive back into the mystery surrounding her father's murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past".
How Armitage's character finds his way into the story will be one viewers will have to look out for, but the actor did give RadioTimes.com a teaser for what to expect from Ellis Stagger.
While ensuring to not reveal too much, Armitage said: "I play somebody that is holding onto a very potent secret that, if it was revealed, would devastate a lot of lives. So it's quite an interesting burden to carry."
With Eleazar's character being a detective, we can certainly except some paths to be crossed as the series debuts in the new year.
Additional casting includes the likes of Jessica Plummer (EastEnders), James Nesbitt (Suspect), Lenny Henry (Rings of Power) and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9).
With just five episodes in this series, there'll be a lot to pack in from Harlan Coben's book of the same name, from which it has been adapted.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com at this year's National Television Awards, the author teased a very "surprising" ending, that even he got wrong – and he created the story!
"It's only five episodes so you watch it very quickly," he explained. "The ending is so surprising that I actually watched it and I got it wrong. And I wrote it!
"But it will also really, genuinely move you. You're going to shed a little bit of a tear."
