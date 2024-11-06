This shocking discovery forces her to "dive back into the mystery surrounding her father's murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past".

How Armitage's character finds his way into the story will be one viewers will have to look out for, but the actor did give RadioTimes.com a teaser for what to expect from Ellis Stagger.

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan and Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

While ensuring to not reveal too much, Armitage said: "I play somebody that is holding onto a very potent secret that, if it was revealed, would devastate a lot of lives. So it's quite an interesting burden to carry."

With Eleazar's character being a detective, we can certainly except some paths to be crossed as the series debuts in the new year.

Additional casting includes the likes of Jessica Plummer (EastEnders), James Nesbitt (Suspect), Lenny Henry (Rings of Power) and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9).

With just five episodes in this series, there'll be a lot to pack in from Harlan Coben's book of the same name, from which it has been adapted.

Jessica Plummer as Stacey and Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at this year's National Television Awards, the author teased a very "surprising" ending, that even he got wrong – and he created the story!

"It's only five episodes so you watch it very quickly," he explained. "The ending is so surprising that I actually watched it and I got it wrong. And I wrote it!

"But it will also really, genuinely move you. You're going to shed a little bit of a tear."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.