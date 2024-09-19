Four of the 10 biggest shows on Netflix this year were from the UK, with Fool Me Once taking the top spot with 107.5 million views, followed by Baby Reindeer (87.6 million views), The Gentlemen (75.9 million views) and One Day (39.5 million views),

It's important to note that Fool Me Once did have a slight head start, with the eight-part series being released on 1st January 2024, while Baby Reindeer was released in April.

Other highly rated projects include Bridgerton season 3, bringing in 92 million views in less than two months, as well as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Griselda and American Nightmare - all of which made it into the top 10.

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer.

Fool Me Once was indeed the talk of the town when it was released, starring Michelle Keegan in a lead role that earned her a nod at this year's National Television Awards.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the show's creator Harlan Coben gushed about Keegan, sharing what a pleasure she is to work with.

"She's really authentic," he explained.

"I think people can sense that she is a good person, a kind person, a talented person, a strong person, and she had an authenticity you just can't fake.

"This was a hard shoot for her, you can imagine all the stunts. [But] every day [she had] a smile, a kind word for everybody, and it meant so much to everybody in the cast and crew, that if she was going to bring the energy, we all had to do it."

Baby Reindeer swept up the awards at this year's Emmys, with Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd taking home the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series and Best Lead Actor and Best Writing respectively.

