With some of the series ending on almighty cliffhanger, like The Stranger, it begs the question as to why a season 2 never comes to fruition. Well, RadioTimes.com posed that very question to Coben on the National Television Awards red carpet.

While admitting he is "open" to the idea of doing a second season of his shows, Coben explained: "I'd rather give you a whole new story. I won't do a season 2 unless I think it'll be better than season 1."

He continued to say that if he couldn't find a way to top season 1, he would "just do a new story" and hope viewers enjoy it!

Coben's most recent adaptation saw Michelle Keegan lead the series in Fool Me Once, who he adored working with.

Asked what it was like to see Keegan take centre stage in the drama, Coben told RadioTimes.com: "She's really authentic. I think people can sense that she is a good person, a kind person, a talent person, a strong person and she had an authenticity you just can't fake.

"This was a hard shoot for her, you can imagine all the stunts. [But] every day [she had] a smile, a kind word for everybody and it meant so much to everybody in the cast and crew, that is she was going to bring the energy, we all had to do it."

