Now, speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com on Monday 19th August, Armitage has confirmed the project is officially going ahead, with Geneva set to come to screens as a series.

"I just inked the paperwork today actually, after a long time," he revealed. "But yeah, Sony, we've been developing for probably just under a year now, we've been in conversation and talking about taking it into a TV series.

"So that's on the cards, that's going to happen."

More like this

Armitage continued: "It's daunting and exciting at the same time, because now what happens is, the areas of this story where I was sort of not quite satisfied, because nothing's ever finished, if I could go back and write it again, there are things I would change.

Read more:

"And actually, I get the opportunity now to hand that over to a screenwriter, and we can make all of those improvements and make those changes and we can unfold the story."

The audiobook version of Geneva featured the voices of Armitage and Nicola Walker, and told the story of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and her husband travelling to Switzerland for a vital conference.

While there, they become wrapped up in the revolutionary work of the enigmatic Mauritz Schiller, and a high-stakes game ensues.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, his new audiobook The Cut co-stars Jacob Dudman, and tells the story of an award-winning architect over two timelines, charting his childhood where bullying led to a murder, and his adulthood where his son is starring in a horror movie, but his paranoia makes him question the filmmakers' motives.

Geneva and The Cut are both available to listen to on Audible.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.