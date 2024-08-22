Richard Armitage officially confirms "daunting and exciting" Geneva TV series
Armitage's first audiobook is being adapted for the screen, right as his second is being released.
As Richard Armitage's second audiobook, The Cut, is released on Audible, the star has confirmed that an adaptation of his first effort is coming to TV screens.
Armitage has professed hopes that his audiobook, Geneva, would be adapted for the screen ever since it was first released, and last year revealed he was working with Sony to try and find a screenwriter to draft the scripts.
Now, speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com on Monday 19th August, Armitage has confirmed the project is officially going ahead, with Geneva set to come to screens as a series.
"I just inked the paperwork today actually, after a long time," he revealed. "But yeah, Sony, we've been developing for probably just under a year now, we've been in conversation and talking about taking it into a TV series.
"So that's on the cards, that's going to happen."
Armitage continued: "It's daunting and exciting at the same time, because now what happens is, the areas of this story where I was sort of not quite satisfied, because nothing's ever finished, if I could go back and write it again, there are things I would change.
"And actually, I get the opportunity now to hand that over to a screenwriter, and we can make all of those improvements and make those changes and we can unfold the story."
The audiobook version of Geneva featured the voices of Armitage and Nicola Walker, and told the story of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and her husband travelling to Switzerland for a vital conference.
While there, they become wrapped up in the revolutionary work of the enigmatic Mauritz Schiller, and a high-stakes game ensues.
Meanwhile, his new audiobook The Cut co-stars Jacob Dudman, and tells the story of an award-winning architect over two timelines, charting his childhood where bullying led to a murder, and his adulthood where his son is starring in a horror movie, but his paranoia makes him question the filmmakers' motives.
Geneva and The Cut are both available to listen to on Audible.
Geneva and The Cut are both available to listen to on Audible.