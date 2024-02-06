Armitage had previously expressed an interest in adapting the novel for the screen, and he confirmed that that process was underway during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote his film I Am Urban (which is now available for digital download).

"I'm actually producing with Sony an adaptation of my first book, so we're sort of working on that together," he explained, later adding that he was on the lookout for a screenwriter to pen the script.

"I'm hunting down a writer that will challenge me and tell me what I've missed and what things I got wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, he also explained how the story was a perfect fit for the current moment, given that one of the key subjects of the novel concerns a neural implant.

"And then, of course, you sort of read the news and Elon Musk is raising hands going, 'We've done it, the first neural implant has gone into somebody's head.' And you think, 'Wow, there's a zeitgeist here that I don't want to miss.'"

Armitage is also currently finishing the editing process for his second novel, and he explained that although writing is a creative process he's very much enjoying, it does come with added pressure when compared to acting.

"If the project that you've acted in turns out to be a dud, you can always put your hands up and go, 'Well, I didn't write it. Not my fault,'" he said. "But when you've written it and you can't, there's no way to hide.

"But I quite like that as well, because you get to be the architect. And it's something that I wanted to do, not from any sort of narcissism, but just because I've kind of got a brain that's exploding with ideas, and I want to sort of put them all into action."

You can read more from Richard Armitage in an upcoming Big RT Interview.

I Am Urban is now available to rent or buy on Sky Store, Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

