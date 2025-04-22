In a new Instagram snap, McGarty can be seen in the studio recording new music.

She confirmed via social media that she's been working with producer Steve Anderson. He has previously worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears and Westlife, making hits like Take That's Never Forget in the mid-nineties.

McGarty said that she spent "the two most special days in the studio [with Anderson] laying down a couple of tracks".

She continued: "It felt so good getting back behind the mic and dusting off the ol’vocals again."

This isn't the first time the former EastEnders star has been behind a mic stand. In 2012, she performed a cover of A Change Is Gonna Come for Children in Need. Also, in 2018, she joined The Celebs supergroup to record Rock with Rudolph as another charity single.

But music isn't the only thing she's been working on. McGarty has also been confirmed to be starring in a one-night-only production on the West End, where she will be paying tribute to the 'queen of pin-ups', Bettie Page.

About the production, she went on to say: "I'm excited to be given this opportunity to bring your story to life, and hope to do justice to your beautiful character and empowering story."

McGarthy's character Whitney dramatically left EastEnders after discovering that her fiancé Zack Hudson (James Farrar) had slept with her best friend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

Other hard-hitting storylines involving Whitney included the child sexual abuse perpetrated by Tony King (Chris Coghill), her divorce from Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard), which ended in a miscarriage, and her experience as a stalking victim.

After departing the show last year, McGarty remains booked and busy and exploring all of the avenues she has been eyeing since her television debut over a decade ago.

