BAFTA has confirmed that EastEnders will receive the 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Special Award later this month.

The award is seen as one of the Academy's highest honours and is being awarded for the 40 years of service that the BBC One soap has given to developing and nurturing new talent behind the camera.

Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, the soap follows the lives of the residents of a fictional London borough named Walford and was first broadcast on 19th February 1985.

The soap celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year with a week of special episodes, including its latest live instalment, which saw the death of long-running character Martin Fowler, played by James Bye.

EastEnders has garnered a reputation for developing the careers of television and film industry creatives through numerous initiatives and special projects over the years, including its web spin-off series EastEnders: E20 and multiple training schemes across various disciplines.

The recent web spin-off focused on long-running supporting character Tracey the Barmaid (Jane Slaughter) was also part of the BBC Studios Drama Productions scheme, which offers the EastEnders Multi-Camera Course.

Numerous renowned talents have previously worked at or continue to work at the soap, with creatives from the show's history including celebrated writers Emer Kenny, Nicole Lecky, Sarah Phelps, and Sumerah Srivastav, renowned directors Tom Hooper and Joanna Hogg, and Rivals executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins.

James Bye as Martin Fowler and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater.
James Bye as Martin Fowler and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater during the recent anniversary episodes. BBC/Jack Barnes

The award comes as the era under executive producer Chris Clenshaw draws to a close and a new one begins under new boss Ben Wadey.

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards ceremony takes place later this month (27th April 2025) and is presented by journalist and broadcaster Stacey Dooley.

The BBC's outgoing chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, commented on the long-running soap's win: "The show has nurtured, trained, and produced some of the best talent within the industry, with many still working there, and, as an industry, we should be very grateful for what the show produces both on and off screen."

Leslie Grantham as Den, Anita Dobson as Angie and Letitia Dean as Sharon in EastEnders.
The Watts family when EastEnders first launched in 1985. Radio Times Archive

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Authors

Lewis KnightTrends Editor

Lewis Knight is the Trends Editor for Radio Times, covering trending titles from TV, Film and more. He previously worked at The Mirror in TV, Film, and Showbiz coverage alongside work on SEO. Alongside his past work in advertising, he possesses a BSc in Psychology and an MA in Film Studies.

