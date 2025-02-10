The cover of the Radio Times EastEnders: 40 Years of Albert Square anniversary special, featuring Barbara Windsor and Anita Dobson, Danny Dyer and June Brown

To mark 40 years since the very first episode of EastEnders aired on BBC One in February 1985, Radio Times has created a special-edition bookazine EastEnders: 40 Years of Albert Square.

Dive into the soap’s rich history, featuring archival interviews from legends of Walford including Pam St Clement, Anita Dobson, Barbara Windsor and more.

You’ll also find a wealth of imagery from exclusive photoshoots over the years celebrating major milestones in EastEnders’s history.

So, what are you waiting for? Download your free copy today and take a trip back in history with your soap favourites.

