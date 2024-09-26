The news of his exit was accompanied by the announcement of his replacement, Ben Wadey, who previously worked for the BBC soap in the past as a Story Editor.

But who is Ben Wadey and what other TV shows has he worked on before? Read on for everything you need to know about the new EastEnders executive producer.

Who is Ben Wadey?

Ben Wadey will be the new executive producer of EastEnders in February 2025, taking over the role from Chris Clenshaw.

Ben rejoins the BBC from his role at Channel 4 where he was commissioning executive, overseeing Hollyoaks and other original dramas. These include Generation Z and the upcoming James Graham drama Brian and Margaret.

What has Ben Wadey previously worked on?

The Panesars. BBC

Ben is no stranger to the world of soaps, EastEnders especially, having previously worked as the Story Editor on the BBC soap.

During his tenure, he oversaw a number of stories including the 35th anniversary celebrations and a special episode that focused on Linda Carter as she struggled with her alcoholism.

He also played a key role in the introduction of the Panesar family - one family on Albert Square many have grown to love!

Ben also served as Story Producer on Holby City for its final season. His final episodes included the farewell to Jac Naylor and the return of much-loved characters from Holby's past.

What has Ben Wadey said about joining EastEnders?

"I'm thrilled to be returning to EastEnders at such an exciting time for the show," Ben said in a statement following the news.

He continued: "Having grown up watching and loving EastEnders, it sparked my passion for television, and I feel I’ve known the residents of Walford my entire life – so to lead this iconic BBC soap into its next chapter is a true privilege.

"I can't wait to collaborate with the exceptional team at EastEnders and build on Chris Clenshaw’s brilliant work to deliver unmissable stories to fans - both those who have been watching for years and those just discovering Albert Square."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

