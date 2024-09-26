When he took on the role in 2022, he promised to "turn EastEnders back into appointment viewing", and it's safe to say he's done just that with a plethora of exciting storylines such as the return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), Dot Cotton's (June Brown) funeral and, of course, The Six flash-foward/whodunnit.

Speaking of his decision to leave EastEnders, Chris Clenshaw said: "As a proud EastEnders fan, it has been the honour of my life to be its custodian. It has meant everything to me, and I’ve given Walford my all.

"I made the tough decision that I would step down after the 40th anniversary many months ago – to keep EastEnders creatively refreshed, as it’s a show that needs to constantly evolve.

"After what will be three years at the helm and leading the team through its milestone celebrations, the time feels right that I hand over the keys to The Queen Vic.

"Elstree holds a special place in my heart, and I know when the day comes, it’ll be hard to tear myself away. My special thanks go to the sensational EastEnders cast and crew that I’m incredibly proud to have led over the past few years, and who have provided me with unwavering support.

"Their commitment, passion and talent has inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them and proud of everything that we’ve achieved together.

"EastEnders has been the highlight of my career and I have loved every minute of it, but it’s time for change, and for a new chapter, and I’m delighted to be staying within BBC Studios Drama Productions.

"Although my departure from EastEnders is not for some time yet, whilst I’m still here, I look forward to putting all our efforts into our momentous anniversary.

"I'm pleased to be passing the show on to Ben Wadey. I’m confident that, under him, EastEnders will continue to thrive, and I wish him the very best as it is without doubt the best job in telly and I hope he enjoys the ride just as much as I have.

"Thank you, EastEnders – for everything."

Under Clenshaw's guidance, EastEnders has undoubtedly been a huge success, with the soap winning several NTAs and even more awards at the inaugural RadioTimes.com Soap Awards.

Wadey will take over after the 40th anniversary celebrations in February, returning to EastEnders, where he was previously story editor.

He was pivotal in the introduction of the Panesar family, and also oversaw many crucial episodes such as the 35th anniversary specials and Linda's alcoholism special.

Speaking about his new role as executive producer, Wadey said: "I’m thrilled to be returning to EastEnders at such an exciting time for the show.

"Having grown up watching and loving EastEnders, it sparked my passion for television, and I feel I’ve known the residents of Walford my entire life – so to lead this iconic BBC soap into its next chapter is a true privilege.

"I can't wait to collaborate with the exceptional team at EastEnders and build on Chris Clenshaw’s brilliant work to deliver unmissable stories to fans - both those who have been watching for years and those just discovering Albert Square."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

