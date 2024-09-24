Elsewhere, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) plays dirty to get the truth out of killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

Tommy Moon's (Sonny Kendall) bad behaviour continues, while Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) turns back to lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).

Finally, George Knight (Colin Salmon) shares some bonding time with brother Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 30th September - 3rd October 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Yolande Trueman reels as Pastor Clayton is found dead

Pastor Clayton menaces Yolande BBC

Yolande is hesitant about taking part in the Harvest Festival celebrations at the community centre, and Patrick (Rudolph Walker) tries to convince her.

They're interrupted by DS Amartey, who reveals that another woman has come forward in the case against Pastor Clayton.

Yolande finds a distraction in Amy, whose strength gives her a boost. Yolande therefore heads to the community centre, much to the delight of Levi and Agatha.

All is going well until Clayton's wife, Stella, arrives, asking Yolande to retract her statement against her husband. Yolande shares some home truths, and later, at home, Pastor Clayton barges in.

Howard Saddler as Pastor Clayton in EastEnders. BBC

An oblivious Patrick worries about Yolande in The Queen Vic with Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson), while Clayton asks Yolande to change her statement, but she stands firm in her refusal.

Pastor Clayton is soon marched out by Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega), and Patrick, Kim and Howie are shocked by what's happened - but Yolande has found strength in standing up to her attacker.

Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC

At the end of the evening, Yolande and Patrick are interrupted by the police, who reveal that Pastor Clayton has died by suicide. Yolande reels from the news, and her family rally round her as she questions where she goes from here.

Then Stella arrives to see her, and Patrick comforts Yolande in the aftermath. Can Yolande find closure now that Pastor Clayton won't face justice?

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

2. Bianca Jackson tries to trick Reiss Colwell into confessing

Bianca begins her plan. BBC

Bianca continues to play Reiss, and makes a fake gesture ahead of Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) plea hearing. Bianca is determined to free her sister, and soon spies Reiss with a mysterious letter.

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) tries to deter an erratic Bianca, who finally agrees to back off. But she's shocked to read Reiss's secret letter, just as Debbie Colwell's (Jenny Meier) parents arrive with a solicitor to read her will.

Bianca is shocked by the contents of a letter. BBC

Reiss asks Bianca to leave, but she listens in and is stunned to hear Debbie's requests. Bianca heads to the café to speak to Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) and Hugh Collins (Michael Bertenshaw) about Reiss and Debbie's marriage.

Bianca then visits Kat at the cab office to reveal her latest suspicions. Kat tries to persuade B to book a GP appointment, but instead she leaves to find Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier).

Bianca speaks to Brenda. BBC

Bianca then hides Freddie's microphone from bird watching, so she can record a confession from Reiss!

She plies Reiss with alcohol to entice a confession, and he starts to open up - only for Freddie to interrupt.

Later, Freddie talks to Bianca about her health, but she dismisses him. Can Bianca expose Reiss, and seek help for her mental health?

3. Tommy Moon puts on an act amid vile behaviour

Alfie and Tommy. BBC

Kat and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) continue to struggle with Tommy, who has bunked off school. Kat scolds Alfie for not disciplining their son, and Alfie closes the bookies early to have a heart-to-heart with Tommy.

But this leads Alfie to lose his job, and Tommy puts on a nice-guy act in front of Kat and Alfie. However, it's clear that the situation is far from resolved.

Kat convinces Alfie to take the job. BBC

Later, Tommy helps Alfie find a new job at the Minute Mart, but Alfie gets an unexpected surprise at the interview. Kat convinces Alfie to take the job - but can the pair cope with Tommy's attitude?

4. Cindy Beale clashes with Ian Beale amid Junior Knight passion

Ian is not impressed. BBC

Cindy encourages daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) to commit to her feelings for Freddie, and the pair agree to be friends again by going on a bird watch.

Freddie and Anna arrive back at The Queen Vic after an afternoon of bird watching, to the unapproving glare of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), who is vocal about his dismay.

Ian and Cindy Beale. BBC

Cindy leaves as a result, and she makes clear she's not willing to forgive Ian's behaviour, before making excuses to head to Beale's Eels for a steamy encounter with Junior.

Ian soon heads to the restaurant, just as Cindy and Junior finish their rendezvous - but later, Junior hatches a plan to spend more alone time with Cindy.

Junior speaking to Anna. BBC

The pair head to a nearby hotel for another tryst, and afterwards, Junior asks Cindy for lunch.

But he's quietly hurt when Cindy dismisses the idea. Is Junior in love with Cindy?

5. George Knight bonds with Kojo Asare

Kojo and George. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George tries to bond with Kojo, but his efforts continue to fall flat.

As the week continues, George makes another attempt, and their relationship starts to thaw as George shows his brother the ropes behind the bar of The Queen Vic.

Is Kojo starting to feel at home?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

