It's been reported via The Sun that actor Chowdhry has quit the BBC soap after two years, with the publication quoting a source as saying: "It's not known if Nish will be killed off, even though his health is suffering, but expect the exit to be very impactful and dramatic.

"Navin has made quite the impact on the show in the two years he has been a part of it, especially as a key part of the huge Christmas storyline with The Six. He'll be missed by cast, crew and viewers alike."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment on this storyline. Yet of course, the show traditionally leaves the speculation to its fans, so as not to spoil the surprises to come.

But one way or another, we can't see the character lasting much longer on Albert Square. So, just how will evil Nish make his EastEnders departure in the coming weeks or months?

Stick around as we explore all the options below.

Hospital deathbed

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar and Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With Nish in need of a transplant due to a terminal heart condition, perhaps he will pass away comfortably in a hospital bed, with loyal elder son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) by his side.

While something tells us that a character as manipulative as Nish won't be going out as peacefully as this, we can't rule out the possibility that he will succumb to his condition, putting an unexpectedly quiet end to his reign of terror.

Nish wants ex-wife Suki at his side for his final moments, so if EastEnders does take the gentler exit route, let it be without long-suffering Suki, please - unless she stops by for a spot of closure!

Victim of murder

The Six in EastEnders. BBC

Could Nish be purposefully bumped off before his illness has a chance to deteriorate? Nish came close to losing his life when Denise Fox (Diane Parish) struck him with a bottle in order to stop him from attacking Suki.

Suki revived Nish, and he later showed signs of recalling The Six's actions from Christmas night. This plot point has been sidelined since, but what if Nish confronts the women again, and turns so nasty that they have to fight to save themselves all over again?

If Nish is murdered for real this time, will justice have been served?

Last breaths in prison

Will the police finally come for Nish? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nish is now aware that Suki and their son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) have been scheming to seize his business empire. In revenge, Nish has been plotting to frame Vinny for his own money laundering scam.

But what if Vinny is finally able to outsmart his father, sending Nish back to jail to spend his final days?

There are any number of crimes that could see Nish captured by the police, including money laundering, domestic abuse and attacking and ordering a hit on Suki's now-fiancée Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). But even if behind bars, Nish would still be taken to hospital if or when his condition worsened.

Unless, of course, Nish dies suddenly in the middle of the night, with only a cellmate for company. Certainly a fitting end after all he's put Suki through.

Last-minute transplant

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar. BBC

There's still time for Nish to get the life-changing news that a match is found for a heart transplant, leading him to gain a new lease on life. Of course, this wouldn't rule out a prison exit, or indeed someone murdering him!

However, there is also a chance that a medical miracle could spur Nish on to triumphantly go on the run, or simply get away with his monstrous behaviour and start anew elsewhere.

Panesar showdown

Jaz Deol as Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

While there has never been any suggestion that Suki and Nish's eldest son, Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol), might return, we would certainly love to have him back in time to challenge Nish and win.

Kheerat is currently in prison after confessing to the murder of Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) to protect Suki - even though Ravi was the real culprit.

Short of Ravi himself coming clean, could the rest of the Panesars find another way to clear Kheerat's name, bringing him home in time to give his mum away at her wedding to Eve?

But first, Kheerat could go head-to-head with Nish, ultimately threatening him to leave and never come back. Or what if Vinny stands tall enough to do the same, with Nish walking away in shame - if he's even capable of the emotion!

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.