Surprising old comrade in dodgy deals Mo Harris (Laila Morse) on Monday, Mickey caught up with friends and revealed what he had been up to since he was last seen visiting in 2011.

Soon, Mo also roped him into her plans for a charity calendar to raise money for the Bridge Street Market and, of course, antics ensue.

Now, in a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, Swash has spoken about what it was like to return to Walford, and also what he looks back on fondly from his original tenure on Albert Square.

Mickey Miller (Joe Swash, left) is back to help Big Mo in EastEnders. BBC

After almost 16 years away, how did it feel to step back on to Albert Square once again and reprise the iconic role of Mickey Miller?

"It was amazing to go back. I was super honoured to be asked back; it was so nice to see all the new crew and the crew that was there back in the day when I first started. It felt like home."

Has anything changed since you left or was it still largely the same?

"Apart from the main set, everything is the same, down to the carpet on the floor, the lovely lady on reception. It’s such a strange comfort, it’s like going back to your nan’s house - it never changes!"

Did you find it easy to jump back into the character of Mickey after so many years away?

Joe Swash as Mickey Miller in EastEnders. BBC

"I was so nervous to be back as I haven’t done much acting since EastEnders, but it all came back straight away and it felt completely normal."

What has Mickey been up to since we last saw him?

"Mickey has opened a range of eco BnBs across the Cotswold and he’s doing well for himself! He also is married with two kids."

What was it like to be back filming alongside some of your former cast mates?

"Working again with Laila [Morse] was an absolute pleasure. I worked with her so much and she was a bit like my EastEnders mum, she used to pick me up and drop me home!"

What was your reaction when you were asked to return for a short stint?

Laila Morse as a scheming Mo Harris. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I was honoured to be asked back! Amazing people have been in EastEnders, so to be asked back was amazing."

It seems Mickey is up to no good with Big Mo as always. The pair have always had a strong relationship and have previously teamed up on many dodgy deals. How would you sum up their relationship, and what was it like to work with Laila Morse once again?

"Big Mo is a terrible influence for Mickey. Mickey would do anything for Mo and she has him wrapped around her little finger. Working again with Laila was an absolute pleasure."

Do you have any standout memories from your previous time in the show?

"Looking back, working with Barbara Windsor, Wendy Richards, June Brown and the legend John Bardon. I was so lucky to work with these legends!"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

