Despite villainous attempts to keep her dirty secret under wraps, Cindy's extracurricular activities will be revealed in classic style – via a recording in The Queen Vic, à la Sharongate back in 1994!

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com, star Collins teased what we can expect from the explosive scenes, and pondered whether Cindy can find redemption beyond this, all amid her delight at playing such a wild character.

She also revealed her dream dinner party guests from EastEnders history and said that Christmas Day is set to be a powerful, moving occasion.

You'll just have to wait to find out how Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and George react to Cindy and Junior's affair, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the full chat with Collins below.

The Knight and Beale families gather for Christmas. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How does it feel to be involved in this year’s Christmas storyline?

“I feel very honoured to be involved in the Christmas storyline because it’s almost like a tradition to watch EastEnders on Christmas Day. It’s always a classic [episode] and it was a classic last Christmas, so it’s great to be involved in this one. I think the episode this year is a real EastEnders classic, so I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

How did you react when Chris Clenshaw initially told you about Cindy’s affair storyline?

“It’s kind of strange because when I first came back people kept on saying ‘when is Cindy going to be bad again?’, and it’s almost like people’s expectations of Cindy are that Cindy is always going to be up to no good. That she’ll be up to her old antics, and that a leopard never changes its spots.

"I must admit, it’s every actor’s dream, I think, to play a character like Cindy where even I never know what she is going to be doing from one moment to the next. I read the scripts and sometimes I go, ‘Oh gosh, what is she up to now?’ [Laughs] So, it didn’t surprise me when I found out about the affair."

We can reveal that her efforts will be in vain, as the shocking truth is revealed in The Vic. What was it like to film those scenes?

“Why do people always like playing the villains in panto? Because sometimes they’re a bit more fun! As an actor playing Cindy, I go through a whirlwind of emotions, so you have to enjoy it a bit and have some fun in between. She is always a challenge.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Do you think there is any space for redemption for Cindy, or do you think this is a step too far based on her previous track record?

“She is a complex character to play, she’s very self-destructive and she doesn’t have an off button, but I do think she needs some kind of redemption for the character to be believable. Nobody’s perfect.”

How will you be spending your Christmas?

“I love spending Christmas at home, and then I tend to go away for a little bit. Christmas is always different one year to the next. I will be resting as it’s been a big year for Cindy.”

What EastEnders character (past or present) would you invite to your Christmas dinner and why?

“I think I would invite Dot Cotton, played by June Brown, to lunch. I’d also choose Pauline Fowler played by Wendy Richards, because it would be very spiky but also very funny. I loved those two characters, and maybe Mike Reid because he would make everybody laugh and he could also sing as well.

"I’d also like David Essex because I never worked with him, and I was a massive fan of him when I was younger. He was in EastEnders when I wasn’t there, and I was so annoyed I didn’t get to work with him. I’d love some of those legends to come to my Christmas lunch.”

Will this be the end for Ian and Cindy? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What is your favourite festive memory on set?

“It’s hard to say, as I’ve had a lot! I do love Christmas on EastEnders, and I particularly love being in the Square at night because there is something really beautiful, and calm about it as it resonates so many feelings. I was shooting on there recently doing a night shoot, and there is something really romantic about it.

"I think it conjures up so many memories of me as a young woman, working in the Square. There is something really special about spending Christmas in Albert Square. We also get to have two Christmases, one in Albert Square, and one of our own.”

In three words, tell us what the viewers can expect from this year’s Christmas Day episode.

“You’ll certainly be on the edge of your seats, but I would say it’s dramatic, powerful and moving. A classic EastEnders. Sorry I know that’s more than three! [Laughs]”

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.