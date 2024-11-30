This means some of the soap’s most iconic episodes will be available will be available to watch very soon.

Among the instalments are the ratings-smashing 1986 serving of divorce papers by Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) to wife Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) - in the same Christmas that Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richards) learned Den was the father of her grandchild by teenage daughter Michelle Fowler (Sue Tully). The episode has already been a fixture on iPlayer due to its iconic status.

Other iconic instalments include the return of Frank Butcher (Mike Reid) in death of Pauline Fowler in 2006, the exposing of the affair between Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in 2007, the murder of Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb) in 2009, the Carter family revelations in 2014, and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) being lost at sea in 2022.

Max and Stacey's affair is exposed on Christmas Day in 2007. BBC

Of course, last year was also a blockbuster edition with the much-anticipated climax of The Six flash-forward mystery which saw Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) die at the hands of killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to save the life of Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

All of the episodes come ahead of the soapy drama in this year’s Christmas edition which will see the lies and deceit of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) exposed to the Beale-Knight clan - including her affair with former stepson Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and her ongoing love for his father, now remarried ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon).

A big Christmas lies ahead in Walford in 2024. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The 2024 episodes will also see a special gift for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and the return of ghosts from the past.

Let’s hope it’s a classic year to remember!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

