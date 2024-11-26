EastEnders airs Cindy's darkest deed as Kojo's life hangs in the balance
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Tuesday 26th November 2024 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.
Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is used to playing with fire in EastEnders, but her dangerous liaisons might have caused a serious accident.
The start of the episode focused on Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and George (Colin Salmon), who were rekindling after the former set up a honey trap using Cindy's wicked ways on George.
Thankfully, they put it behind them and got married in a beautiful ceremony - while a stony-faced Cindy watched on, furious at missing her chance to stop their wedding.
Later on, as Cindy does when she's upset, she turned to Junior (Micah Balfour) for, ahem, support.
The pair had a discussion in the Beale kitchen while Harriet and George's wedding party was in full force over the road.
Junior insisted Cindy was a poisonous woman, and no matter how hard she tried, she's always bad at heart, chasing for the next thrill.
He wasn't wrong, because it wasn't long before the illicit pair were back at it again.
Later on, Junior rushed back to his dad's party, but not before stealing another kiss with Cindy outside the house.
What she didn't realise was Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) was in the background watching it all happen, fully aware of the implications.
He shouted at Cindy that it was wrong and ran away, while she desperately ran after him to reassure him it wasn't what he thought.
Kojo sprinted up a fire escape to try and get away from Cindy, but she followed him and tried to make him believe her lie.
However, he was caught in a struggle with Cindy and, in a bid to escape, tumbled over the railings, where he was seen at the end of the episode lying unconscious on the ground.
Will he live? And has Cindy committed her worst atrocity to date?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.