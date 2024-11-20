The loveable market trader recently discovered that he had a baby with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), and was surprised to say the least.

But his newly-discovered world came crashing around him yesterday when he discovered Roman was in hospital quite sick.

Today, Martin met his son for the first time, but it was a sad sight as Roman was sleeping while attached to various tubes and wires.

Martin spoke to him while Ruby and Stacey (Lacey Turner) went for a coffee, but his eyes were drawn to a screen holding some information about Roman's condition.

Sneaking over, Martin managed to read on it that Roman had actually taken a paracetamol overdose, which left him with severe liver failure.

Confronting Ruby, Martin was positively furious, but Ruby insisted she had done the right thing and had already spoken to social services about it, and no one feels worse than her for the accident.

At the hospital, Martin agreed to no more lying and that he would move on.

But when he got home, it was clear he wasn't over it, and when he stole a moment with Stacey, he insisted he was going to fight for custody of Roman.

With the youngster in a bad way during his mother's watch, it might seem like a reasonable ask.

Will Ruby lose her miracle baby?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

