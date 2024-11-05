With their son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) living with Zack Hudson (James Farrar) after social services intervened due to his violent behaviour, Kat was nervous ahead of a meeting with Tommy.

After Alfie helped Kat make up with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), he overheard his ex giggling with someone in his bedroom, and confided in Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that Kat had brought a man back to their flat.

Later, Alfie approached the subject with Kat, only to find that Stacey had stayed the night instead! After putting his foot in it, Alfie and Kat headed over to the café to meet Tommy and the social worker.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The woman explained that Tommy's case had been downgraded, marking him no longer an immediate threat to the family. They could now start working towards Tommy's return home, although this would still take some time.

Tommy remained quiet and withdrawn, until Alfie gave a touching speech about how much he and Kat loved him, also referencing his late Nana Moon's (Hilda Braid) strength during tough times.

It soon seemed that the old Tommy was beginning to return, with the chat ending on a positive note.

Back at the flat, Kat was so overcome with appreciation for Alfie that she kissed him, with Alfie tenderly brushing her hair out of her face as he smiled at her.

Could this lead to an official reunion between Kat and Alfie?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.