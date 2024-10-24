Furthermore, he couldn't be reasoned with by any other members of the family, resulting in him brutally hurting Freddie (Bobby Brazier), too.

For Jean (Gillian Wright), she'd seen enough and set about reporting the situation to the social services, who promptly arrived and set about talking to Kat about her son.

They then interviewed Alfie (Shane Richie), the twins and Tommy himself, before coming to the conclusion that little Bert and Ernie, who are already covered in bruises, are simply not safe with their older brother in the house.

The social explained to Kat that she would need to sign a Section 20, which gives the authorities the legal right to take a child out of the home when they cannot live with their parents.

They were, however, willing to let Kat find a suitable option for him nearby, with perhaps a family member.

Kat ran out of the door and pounded on the Slater household to ask Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Jean to take him in.

But with Jean the one who phoned the social in the first place, and Stacey reluctantly agreeing with her mother that Tommy was dangerous, the pair turned down Kat, who snarled at them that she would never forget it.

Kat tried Phil (Steve McFadden) next, but he wasn't home and she couldn't get in touch with him.

Kind Bianca (Patsy Palmer) offered to take him in, having done similar before, and the social were eager to hear it, until she explained she wasn't actually in her own house, and her sister is in prison awaiting a murder trial.

So it looked like Tommy would be re-homed, but before he left, he was sure to stick the knife in Kat and Alfie, telling the latter he was sick of his joking around, and telling his mum cruelly that he was embarrassed of her.

The disturbing scene was interrupted by Zack (James Faraar), who lives next door and, as a registered foster parent, could take Tommy in.

The social were happy with it, and Kat seemed more content he would be next door – but she was distraught he was leaving at all.

Before returning to the house, Kat turned to Alfie and lashed out at him, believing him to be the one to have called the authorities.

He tried to insist it wasn't him, but it was too late, fierce Kat was backed in a corner, pushing everyone away from her.

With her desperately sad, what will happen to Tommy now? And will she find out the truth that it was actually Jean who called the social?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

