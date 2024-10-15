In an interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other media, actor Thiara reveals all on Ravi's emotions throughout the week, teasing that his alter ego is about to unleash his temper on poor Barney!

The star also describes the spark between Ravi and the mother of his children, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), and promises that the upcoming battle between the Panesars and the Mitchells is just the start!

Ahead of a tense week for Ravi, read on for the full interview below.

This week brings lots of drama for Ravi, as he starts to grow suspicious of Avani when she is secretive with her phone. Do you think Ravi is just being an overprotective dad, or does he sense that something is up?

"At the start of the week we see that Ravi is picking up from Avani’s behaviour, and also with Nugget, that there is something not quite right. Ravi is pretty street smart so his instincts immediately make him think it’s something else.

"Ravi then takes Avani’s phone for information but he realises from Priya that it’s the wrong move to make because Avani will always hold it against him. Within those moments he second guesses his gut instincts, but later he realises his gut instinct was right."

Ravi and Avani in EastEnders. BBC

Priya manages to talk Ravi down, explaining Avani is dating Barney. Do you think Priya is a good influence on him as a parent?

“I think so, especially with Avani. As much as Ravi may think he’s the better parent, in his own experience of being a parent, he knows Priya knows Avani better than anyone, and better than him. So, in those moments, he’s going to listen to Avani’s mum.”

There was a point a couple of weeks back when it looked like there could still be a spark between the pair, but Nish soon put a stop to that. Do you think Ravi harbours any feelings for Priya still?

"I think the conscious thought in his mind is that Priya is just the mother of his children, but I don’t think even he can deny there is still a draw towards her.

"I think when you share children, there will always be that magnetic connection with them. There’s so much trauma between them that is unsaid."

Ravi and Priya in EastEnders. BBC

Ravi’s worst fears are confirmed when Avani arrives home and he takes matters into his own hands. How does Ravi feel when he finds Avani?

"His initial reaction is complete and utter heartbreak that his daughter is hurt and his number one priority is to comfort her, but because of the character that Ravi is we know all hell is going to break loose."

Is Ravi intent on teaching Barney a lesson?

"His main drive is to get Barney to confess. Obviously Barney is telling the truth, but this infuriates Ravi even more as he thinks he is lying, so as the situation unfolds, Ravi just gets further and further into this spectacle of interrogation."

Barney and Teddy have to contend with an angry Ravi. BBC

What is the relationship now going to be like between Ravi and Teddy following this incident?

"What I was excited about, and what I hope the fans will get excited about, is that we’re finally going to see the Panesars go against the Mitchells and vice versa.

"Can you say Ravi is the head of the family? No, not the Panesars but possibly his own family, and you’ve obviously got Teddy who is the head of his subset of the Mitchells with Harry and Barney.

"These are two men that are leaders. There’s an understanding between the two of them, in terms of how they handle things, doing dodgy things and talking in a particular language, and essentially I think both parties feel ‘well you took something from me, so I’m going to take something from you’ and they’re going to deal with things in their way."

Do you think this has started an out-and-out battle?

"You would suspect so, especially considering the characters that are involved. Ravi is the type of character who forgives but never forgets. This isn’t the end of it."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

