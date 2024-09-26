Stepping into Clenshaw's shoes will be Channel 4 commissioning executive Ben Wadey, who currently oversees fellow soap Hollyoaks.

Wadey has supervised on Hollyoaks during many an iconic moment, including the final stand and ultimate demise of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), and award-winning storylines like Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) historic rape.

More recently, Hollyoaks was commended for its handling of Frankie Osborne’s (Isabelle Smith) sexual abuse, and Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) bowel cancer diagnosis, featuring a stunning scene which saw the character dancing with her stoma on display.

We’ve also seen beloved couple Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Darren Osborne’s (Ashley Taylor Dawson) on-again, off-again union in a stronger place than ever before, which has been refreshing for a genre that loves to divide its partnerships.

Kellie Bright as EastEnders' Linda Carter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Wadey was also a story producer during the final episodes of now-defunct BBC drama Holby City, which saw the devastating but powerful last moments of ice queen surgeon Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel).

All this serves to showcase just how EastEnders can thrive under the watchful eye of Wadey, who has history as a story editor at the very show he’s soon to return to.

The new producer’s words are certainly promising: "I feel I’ve known the residents of Walford my entire life – so to lead this iconic BBC soap into its next chapter is a true privilege," he shared.

It’s clear, then, that Wadey has a wealth of EastEnders knowledge, meaning its characters will be appropriately handled and explored through whatever journeys await them.

With Wadey adding that he "can't wait to collaborate with the exceptional team at EastEnders and build on Chris Clenshaw’s brilliant work", it’s also reassuring to know that the departing Clenshaw’s era will be honoured and drawn from.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we’ve been very vocal about just how unmissable EastEnders has been during Clenshaw’s reign, and we take note of Wadey’s own memorable arcs from his time on the story team.

He had a hand in Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) descent into alcoholism, including a superb standalone episode which followed The Queen Vic landlady’s movements as she hit rock bottom.

Wadey was also instrumental in creating the Panesar family, with matriarch Suki (Balvinder Sopal) since becoming one of the soap’s most beloved fixtures.

With Wadey’s prior connection to the show and certain characters, we have high hopes for Linda and Suki’s futures. Not so long ago, we feared losing Linda when she made a last-minute police confession to the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Thankfully, it seems Linda is going nowhere, while Suki is set to wed her soulmate Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). The nurturing of this relationship is high on the priority list for fans, and we know that Wadey is keen to entertain EastEnders’ loyal viewers.

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Clenshaw did a brilliant job at putting strong Walford women at the forefront, and given Wadey’s aforementioned presence at Holby and Hollyoaks, where the likes of Jac and Mercedes were rightly central to the action, there’s plenty of potential to continue this tradition and ensure that EastEnders’ popular personas get the treatment they deserve.

With the soap having welcomed back numerous fan-favourite characters, including Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), might Wadey be tempted to sign off comebacks for other familiar faces?

Well, he was involved in the return of several Holby City alumni for its untimely conclusion, so given this appreciation for classic former characters, we’re hopeful that more Albert Square nostalgia could be on the cards next year.

Wadey’s history with EastEnders could also benefit those who have fallen by the sidelines, including legacy characters Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and Martin Fowler (James Bye).

The pair haven’t had much to do lately, and while Martin is already set for the daddy of all shocks when ex-wife Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) returns, he ought to be in the thick of the action beyond that bombshell.

Peter is mostly in the background, and should be more of a presence now that he’s been reunited with mum Cindy and love of his life Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa). Here’s hoping his time will come!

With Callum Highway’s (Tony Clay) moving coming-out story having fallen under Wadey’s time on the EastEnders story team, perhaps 2025 will also be the year Callum is finally brought out of the shadows. The detective is still largely playing a supporting role, and this has gone on too long.

So, while we’re nursing our shock over Clenshaw’s upcoming exit, we’ll raise a glass to his show-stopping impact. But let’s raise another for Ben Wadey’s obvious dedication to the role, which is sure to help EastEnders shine just as brightly.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.