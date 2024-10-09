Cindy was in a pickle with three of her flames running around Albert Square.

But in a rare move for her, she decided to stick with her man and rejected any negativity from David.

As she strutted to her engagement party with Ian, Cindy wished her former fling a happy life in case she never saw him again.

Hurt, David decided to have a pint at the Vic before heading to the train station to leave Walford for the time being, but he couldn't resist a confrontation with Junior, who's been messing about with his daughter, Bianca (Patsy Palmer).

David warned him to stay away from his daughter, but cheeky Junior couldn't resist winding him up and made crude jokes at Bianca's expense.

With tensions running high, David punched Junior, and as a fight erupted, it was down to George to pull his son off the returnee.

Junior headed outside and Cindy quickly followed him down an alley.

It seemed Junior was actually a little love-struck and begged for more from Cindy - but she insisted she would still marry Ian, though they could continue their fling.

At that, the pair kissed, but it wasn't long before David popped his head around the corner and caught them in the act.

Is the game up for Cindy and Junior?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

