As EastEnders' Chris Clenshaw exits – what's the best comeback devised by the soap boss? Vote now
Have your say!
After three years, Chris Clenshaw is stepping down as executive producer on EastEnders, and will serve in the role until February 2025 as the soap celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Over the course of his tenure as show boss, Clenshaw has led some incredible storylines, from the iconic Sixmas and all that followed to the return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Jones) as she returned to Walford from the dead.
Now, if there is something Clenshaw has enjoyed doing most over his time in EastEnders, it's bringing back characters, many to the delight of the actors and viewers alike - so why not put it to a vote?
There have been over 20 character returns to the soap since Clenshaw took on the role of exec, and that doesn't include returns we're still waiting on, including the likes of Michael French and Louisa Lytton!
But of those who have returned to screens already, who has been your favourite?
It's time to vote for which character's return has been your highlight during Chris Clenshaw's tenure as executive producer - and there is a lot to choose from!
In recent months, viewers have watched on as Laurie Brett returned to her role as Jane Beale, for the first time since 2017.
Elsewhere, Patsy Palmer has returned as Bianca Butcher. At first, it was to accompany Whitney Dean's exit storyline as Shona McGarty departed the soap, but she has since been on a warpath to free her sister Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) from prison.
Just some of the other returns include Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and Penny Branning's (Kitty Castledine) arrival back in Walford, as well as Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) making their comeback.
Now's your time to let us know who has been your favourite of the bunch!
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
