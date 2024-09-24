But Bianca has never trusted Reiss, and in upcoming scenes she will try and trick a confession out of him!

Happily for us, returning star Palmer has reprised her role for the second time this year, and in a new interview shared by the BBC, the actress explains all on B's big plan.

She also shares her joy at working with Nichola McAuliffe and Michael Bertenshaw, who play Debbie's parents Brenda and Hugh Collins.

More like this

We'll be cheering Bianca on in her scheme, but while we wait to see how it all pans out, read on below for an insight into the character's mind for the week ahead!

Bianca plays nice with Reiss BBC

Does Bianca have a plan to catch Reiss out when she changes tactics and starts pretending to be on his side?

"She is just winging it because she's so desperate for him to confess. Sometimes, she feels like giving up because nothing she's been trying is working. When Bianca suddenly starts to be supportive of Reiss, he seems to believe it because the best thing that could happen to him is if Bianca changes her mind. Mind you, he could be playing Bianca, just like she's playing him."

Debbie's will is read this week, and there are a few surprises in there. What can you tease about how that affects Bianca's approach to Reiss?

"Hugh and Brenda turn up with their solicitor to read Debbie’s will and Reiss tells Bianca to give them some privacy, so she eavesdrops instead. Bianca will see a change in Reiss because of the contents of Debbie's will, and she starts to wonder if he is slightly delusional.

"There’s a switch in his behaviour that she jumps on straight away. Put it this way, just as Bianca is ready to give up, something else comes out and spurs her on."

Bianca snoops! BBC

Bianca talks to Debbie’s parents at the café. Is that conversation useful to her?

"It is. Bianca knows something is up, and she needs a bit more clarity from people who knew Debbie well. That’s why it’s a bit of an eye-opener to hear what Brenda and Hugh have to say.

"Remember, Bianca doesn't really know anything about Debbie, only what she's been told by Sonia and Reiss. I loved working with Nichola and Michael, who play Brenda and Hugh, they are gorgeous people."

Tell us about Bianca's new plan to get Reiss talking.

"Bianca gets Reiss drunk on vodka and tries to get him to open up about the life insurance claim he put in. It's a risky plan, but she's willing to do whatever it takes to get his confession. She believes that getting him drunk might be the thing that starts him talking, and maybe he'll trip up and accidentally reveal his true colours."

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.