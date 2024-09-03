Having protested to husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) that she was expecting his baby, Ruby's words at the time were considered untrue, and the BBC soap has neither confirmed or denied whether Ruby was pregnant at the time.

Lytton is said to be returning for a prolonged stint on the show, so we'll soon find out what Ruby's motives are as she brings new chaos to Martin and Stacey's lives.

Speaking about her comeback, Lytton said: “I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford.

EastEnders is set to welcome back another notorious resident before its 40th anniversary as Louisa Lytton reprises the role of Ruby Allen for a prolonged stint later this year.

"I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store.”

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders' Executive Producer, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Louisa Lytton back to the role of Ruby Allen.

"Ruby’s departure from Walford left many unanswered questions for Martin and Stacey, and her return is sure to unearth a whole heap of drama for her character and all those involved."

The star has already began filming, and we'll see Ruby back on-screen later this year.

Having first arrived back in 2005 as the daughter of gangster Johnny Allen (Billy Murray), Ruby fled in 2006. She returned in 2018, with Lytton delivering strong performances when Ruby was the victim of rape, suffered a miscarriage and was diagnosed with endometriosis.

But ultimately, this era ended with Ruby becoming a villain, and all eyes will be on the character to see what her first move is.

Will she be bringing Martin's child with her, or was she fibbing all along? Watch this space...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.