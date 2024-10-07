David Wicks (Michael French) is back in Walford after 10 years, but he didn't expect to see Cindy on his first day back.

The pair had managed to avoid each other – more on the part of Cindy who kept a low profile, not wanting to particularly see him.

David has other matters to deal with, as he returned to try and help Bianca (Patsy Palmer), who has been struggling with her mental health of late (though is also not admitting it to herself just yet).

More like this

The returnee went to pay Reiss (Johnny Freeman) a visit, concerned with him being the reason Bianca has been lashing out.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

David was instantly unsure about Reiss, with the pair rubbing each other up the wrong way.

Cindy, meanwhile, caught up with George, who was surprised to not see her out and about.

Unwilling to tell George quite about her past with David, which saw her cheat on Ian, he wondered if she was struggling with not being able to tell another person how she was alive after all these years.

Cindy later put her war paint on (some eyeliner), and headed out to confront her past.

She saw David sitting on a bench in the middle of the Square, and approached him from behind.

"Bad pennies and that," Cindy joked, as his face dropped.

What will they have to say to each other after all this time?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.