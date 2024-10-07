EastEnders airs epic Cindy and David reunion in early iPlayer release
You know what they say about bad pennies...
*Warning: Contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Monday 7th October on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.*
It's safe to say Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) has a fair bit of history with most of the characters on EastEnders, and the latest returnee is no different.
David Wicks (Michael French) is back in Walford after 10 years, but he didn't expect to see Cindy on his first day back.
The pair had managed to avoid each other – more on the part of Cindy who kept a low profile, not wanting to particularly see him.
David has other matters to deal with, as he returned to try and help Bianca (Patsy Palmer), who has been struggling with her mental health of late (though is also not admitting it to herself just yet).
More like this
The returnee went to pay Reiss (Johnny Freeman) a visit, concerned with him being the reason Bianca has been lashing out.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
David was instantly unsure about Reiss, with the pair rubbing each other up the wrong way.
Cindy, meanwhile, caught up with George, who was surprised to not see her out and about.
Unwilling to tell George quite about her past with David, which saw her cheat on Ian, he wondered if she was struggling with not being able to tell another person how she was alive after all these years.
Cindy later put her war paint on (some eyeliner), and headed out to confront her past.
She saw David sitting on a bench in the middle of the Square, and approached him from behind.
"Bad pennies and that," Cindy joked, as his face dropped.
What will they have to say to each other after all this time?
Read more:
- EastEnders' Yolande has disturbing realisation in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders fans needn't worry as Chris Clenshaw leaves - the soap's in safe hands
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw to step down after 40th anniversary
- Who is Ben Wadey? Meet the new EastEnders showrunner
- As EastEnders' Chris Clenshaw exits – what's the best comeback devised by the soap boss? Vote now
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.