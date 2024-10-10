David was all set to leave Walford yet again when he stumbled upon Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) in a passionate clinch with her lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).

Desperate to keep David from revealing all to her fiancé - and his half-brother - Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), Cindy sent Junior away while she pleaded her case.

What followed was a furious showdown at Beale's Eels, earning David a slap when he suggested Cindy didn't care about the deaths of two of her children.

As things calmed down, David recalled his old feelings for Cindy and asked her to choose him instead of Junior or Ian!

Cindy ridiculed David's offer, and made quite the admission, which could soon come back to haunt her. But it all led to David storming back to The Queen Vic, ready to spill the beans to Ian.

However, Ian's mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) had already encouraged him to put the past behind him and make amends with David for his historic affair with Cindy.

So, just as David attempted to be honest, Ian gave him a warm welcome, leading David to wish Ian and Cindy well. Outside the pub, Cindy thanked David, telling him she did love him once as they shared a goodbye kiss.

With Cindy's words on his previous abandonment ringing in his ear, David asked daughter Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) to join him up north so he could look after her and introduce her to someone.

B turned him down, but the pair vowed warmly that they would stay in touch.

Heading out of Albert Square, David got another call from someone called Holly, and when he answered the video call, he was greeted by a young blonde girl.

She soon revealed her dad, who joined the conversation - and it was none other than David's son, Joe Wicks! With actor Paul Nicholls reprising the role, David noted that Joe was looking well, and promised that he was on his way to see them.

This is the first time we've seen Joe since 1997, and it was a heartwarming twist to end another action-packed week in EastEnders.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

