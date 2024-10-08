When Cindy approached ex-lover David Wicks (Michael French) in the Square, he was shell-shocked to find that she was very much not dead, and was back together with his half-brother Ian (Adam Woodyatt)!

The pair headed back to the Beale household, where Cindy updated David on her time in witness protection.

Talk then turned to Cindy's late daughter Lucy (Hetti Bywater), and Cindy got upset.

More like this

Ian arrived home just in time to see David and Cindy holding hands during the poignant moment, after which David cheekily asked if Ian had put on weight!

David soon ran into Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), making an entertaining dig about her equally shocking return from the dead, before Kathy hinted at Cindy's more recent actions.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to daughter Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), David promised he would be sticking around, and was stunned to hear about Cindy's other ex-husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon).

Meanwhile, Ian had apologised to Cindy's daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), and planned a surprise for Cindy, who insisted that there was nothing between her and David any more.

At The Queen Vic, charmer David made himself at home, and dragged Cindy to the back to tell her he knew Ian wasn't enough for her.

Cindy insisted he was wrong, reminding David of how he ditched her when she was desperate nearly 28 years ago.

The pair were interrupted by George, before Cindy was presented with a marriage proposal from Ian.

In front of George, David and her on/off lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), Cindy agreed to marry Ian.

But with ghosts from her past and present surrounding her, will Cindy truly commit to Ian?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.