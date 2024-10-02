Her night of inner torment culminated when Clayton's wife Stella (Velile Tshabalala) turned up at the door, needing somewhere to turn to.

She sat down to discuss what had happened with Yolande, having finally accepted he was abusive towards her.

But she really needed help listening to one final voice note he'd left before taking his own life.

Stella and Yolande listened to Clayton's evil lies play out one final time via her phone, but all it did was cement a dark thought in Yolande's mind.

When Stella left, Yolande talked things through with Patrick (Rudolph Walker), who was keen for Yolande to start to move on, given that Clayton is dead now.

But Yolande said a disturbing truth: Clayton will never understand what he did and how his actions hurt many women. His last voicemail proved as such, he considered himself to be innocent.

Furthermore, she couldn't help but feel guilt over what happened, because it was, afterall, her who last saw him and pushed him to accept responsibility for what he did.

Will Yolande be able to move forward with her life?

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.