The manipulative character found herself watched by everyone she had wronged as son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) brought her back from the hospital.

But she was disappointed to move into the absent Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) house with secret killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), who was distracted by his plan to keep Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) locked away.

Cindy's daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) debated whether to visit, while their dad George (Colin Salmon) coldly insisted Cindy was nothing to do with him.

Gina quizzed George on his behaviour, and she assured him she had got rid of his bloodied shirt. George promised he wasn't hiding any more secrets, but Gina still looked worried.

Later, Anna stressed that the whole family were still suspects over Cindy, but Gina was determined to ignore all the gossip, dismissing Anna's concern that their dad might be guilty.

Meanwhile, Cindy was accosted by ex-lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), confiding her confusion over her attack when Junior quizzed her. When he suggested seeing her again, though, Cindy urged him to keep his distance.

Back at Reiss's, Cindy got a call from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), demanding to know why she had told Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), who had tried to score drugs from him, that he was a dealer.

Armed with this new ammunition against Lauren, Cindy headed to find her and Peter, but had a quick chat with old acquaintance Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) before once again accusing Lauren of her attempted murder.

Peter already knew about Lauren's encounter with Ravi, and he left Cindy frustrated with his refusal to doubt Lauren as he demanded she dropped her vendetta.

Has Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) sent a warning to Cindy? BBC

Alone with Lauren, Peter broke down over recent events, confiding his turmoil over losing his mum, only to get her back and see her turn his world upside down all over again.

Peter didn't want to lose Cindy again, prompting Lauren to pay her another visit and try and make peace for Peter's sake.

Cindy urged Lauren to tell her the truth, knowing Lauren was hiding something; and Lauren was soon about to admit that she didn't know for sure if she was behind Cindy's attack.

But the moment was disrupted when a brick was thrown through the window, bearing a message for Cindy: 'You should have stayed dead. Now I'm coming for you.'

Who is behind this latest threat? Could this put Lauren in the clear in Cindy's eyes?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

