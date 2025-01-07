With Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) in a coma after being struck over the head with a shovel, minutes after burning her bridges with all her loved ones, we're still in the dark over who attacked her.

Having secured an alibi from vulnerable brother Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), George Knight (Colin Salmon) visited ex-wife Cindy in hospital, only to spot his son, and her ex-lover, Junior (Micah Balfour), fleeing the room.

As the drama continued, George retrieved his blood-stained shirt from its hiding place, only to conceal it when wife Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) accosted him.

George was forced to tell her something when she clocked his unease, so he admitted to visiting Cindy, insisting he had a right to see the mother of his children.

But Elaine remained hurt that George had, at Christmas, called Cindy 'his wife', and called George out for only telling her about the visit before Junior could.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

George had been living away from The Queen Vic due to Elaine's upset, but now he urged his new wife to see that he was committed to her, adding that his past turmoil with Cindy had left a last mark on his life as he tried to explain his behaviour.

Eventually, Elaine gave in, telling George he could move back in - but he would be sleeping in her daughter Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) room while she is in rehab. Even so, Elaine allowed a lingering kiss from her husband.

But the day took a sinister turn when Elaine, and George's daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), found his blood-soaked shirt from Christmas Day. Will George be able to explain himself?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.